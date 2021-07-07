Haiti President Killed!

The President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, has reportedly been killed.

He was said to have been killed in an attack on his home in the nation’s capital.

Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, announced his death in a television report.

According to the interim Prime Minister, the President’s home was

stormed by unidentified armed men at 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT).

He revealed that Haiti’s First Lady Martine Moïse was also injured in the attack.

According to Mr. Joseph, “all measures had been taken to guarantee the continuity of the state”.

By Melvin Tarlue