Hajia4Real Shocks With New Music ‘God’s Child’

Hajia4Real

Socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real, has gradually proven those who doubted her survival in Ghana’s music industry after she recently launched her music career wrong.

With two songs to her credit within a short period, she is out with a song titled, ‘God’s Child’. The new song becomes her third song since she started recording as an artiste.

The song was released together with a video on Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

Mona wrote on Instagram: “Happy Sallah. This is my gift to you. #GodsChild out now. Available everywhere.”

Mona4Real, as she is also called, made her entrance into the music business with the release of her first single dubbed ‘Badder Than’ five months ago.

Two months later she dropped another song titled ‘Fine Girl’.

The song has since been getting rotation despite the fact that she is not having it easy with critics who think she won’t last in the music scene. However, she is proving them wrong with her continuous releases.

By Francis Addo