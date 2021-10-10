Hajia4Real Wins First International Award

POPULAR GHANAIAN socialite turned-musician, Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Real has won her first-ever international award after her musical breakthrough in 2020.

Hajia4Real won the Uncovered artist of the year category at the fifth edition of the Ghana Music Awards-UK held on Saturday, 9 October 2021 at the Reagent Royal Hotel in London.

The Ghana Music Awards –UK was organized to celebrate and appreciate pioneers of Ghanaian music and to reward individuals who, in diverse ways, have raised the standard of Ghanaian music in the country.

The ‘Fine Girl’ hitmaker beat the likes of Tisha, Osekrom Sikani, Malcolm Nuna, Kwame Yogot, Naana Blu, Nautyca, Emelia Brobbey, Nanky, and Heart man to win the Uncovered artist of the year category.

In her Instagram post @hajia4real sighted by DGNOnline, the songstress expressed gratitude to her management, fans, and the organizers of the GMA-UK awards.

She wrote, ‘This is to hard work, This is to my partners in the business, This is to the hardworking team behind me, This is to the fans’.This is to my key stakeholders in the business the media and Djs’.

‘And finally to the organizers of Gh music the UK, thank you for the honor and appreciating hard work. You all contributed immensely to making this happen. Gh music Uk uncovered artiste of the year 2021 we won, Allah is the reason”.

Hajia4real unveiled her first single “Badder Than” as produced by M.O.G on November 27, 2020, and has so far released 4 songs with more than 100k views on YouTube and all music platforms.

According to Hajia4real in an interview with Zionfelix, she is well prepared to take over the music industry with back-to-back hit track, saying,” Ghanaians should watch out for me as I serve them with great hit songs in the coming years”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke