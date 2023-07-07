Hajia4Reall Denied Bail Request

Hajia4Reall

Socialite and musician, Mona Faiz Montrage otherwise known as Hajia4Reall or Mona4Reall has reportedly been denied a request to ease her bail conditions following her earlier plea on her alleged fraud case.

Hajia who is currently facing a series of charges in the United States over fraud last week hinted of returning to Ghana soon while she pleaded with the US court to relax her bail conditions.

However, a 3news report quoted KOFI TV host, Kofi Adoma for indicating that Hajia4Reall did not meet the requirements for her bail request according to the US Department of Justice.

This development comes as a blow to her plans to return to Ghana with her daughter, as she had requested the court to relax her bail conditions and allow her to move around certain areas while under house arrest.

According to court documents presented by United States Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York, Hajia4Reall is accused of being involved in a $2million romance scam, wire fraud, money laundering, and receipt of stolen money.

“Looking at her $2m romance scam, Hajia4Reall could be jailed for a period of four to seven years if the court were to make a decision based on the pieces of evidence gathered,” Damian Williams, further stated.

Just a few days before this unfortunate news, Hajia4Reall took to Instagram Live to update her fans and followers about her condition, expressing her desire to return to Ghana soon.

However, the recent developments regarding her legal situation have cast a shadow over her plans.

The court documents released on May 15, 2023 in New York detailed the charges against Hajia4Reall, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, conspiracy to receive stolen money, and receipt of stolen money.

Each count carries significant potential prison t+erm if she is found guilty.