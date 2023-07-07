I’ve Sacrificed Enough To Lead NPP – Bawumia

In a campaign speech at the Suame constituency, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emphasized the sacrifices he has made for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and asserted that he is the best candidate to lead the party in the upcoming 2024 polls.

Dr. Bawumia spoke about his crucial role as a witness for the NPP during the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court. While many party members made excuses and avoided putting their political careers on the line, Dr. Bawumia stepped forward to fulfill this vital duty.

He stated, “Most of our members were giving excuses when the party was in need of a witness for the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court. I sacrificed my political career for the party, knowing very well the implications ahead if I don’t deliver well in court.”

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the importance of dedication and courage in leadership and emphasized that he possesses these qualities. He adamantly expressed his belief that he is the most suitable person to lead the NPP.

The Vice President is currently in the race for the NPP’s flagbearer position for the 2024 polls. Aside him, there are nine other candidates who underwent vetting this week.

The other contenders include former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Joe Ghartey, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former General Secretary of NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Offinso North MP, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, a certan Kwadwo Opoku, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The competition for the NPP’s flagbearer position is heating up, and Dr. Bawumia’s sacrifices for the party are likely to play a significant role in his campaign and the party’s decision-making process leading up to the 2024 polls.

By Vincent Kubi