Coming To Africa To Premiere In Accra

Nana Ama McBrown

A highly anticipated film, “Coming to Africa: Welcome To Ghana,” will make a screen debut in Ghana with a premiere on Friday, July 21 at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

This will be followed by a screening event on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Royal View Cinema in Kumasi.

The film is described as a captivating project that builds bridges between cultures and hearts and it boasts of a stellar cast and crew.

Among them are Hollywood actor Khalil Kain and Ghanaian celebrated names acting together for the first time such as Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, Gloria Sarfo, Nikki Samonas, and Paulina Oduro.

They bring an abundance of female star power to the screen alongside their male counterparts David Dontoh, Peter Ritchie, and others.

Following the tremendous success of its predecessor, “Coming to Africa,” which won three awards at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival in the U.S., and was nominated for fourteen Ghana Movie Awards, American director Anwar Jamison returned to Ghana to shoot the sequel alongside producer PY Addo Boateng. Both Jamison and Boateng are part of the cast as well.

Currently enjoying a film festival run, “Coming To Africa: Welcome To Ghana” premiered on June 1 at The African Film Festival in Dallas, Texas, USA and was honored with the award for Best Costume. On June 23, the film screened at the Newark International Film Festival in New Jersey and was nominated for Best Feature Film. The film will close out its festival run with two more appearances: The International Black Diversity Film Festival in Toronto, Canada on July 9, and the Charlotte Black Film Festival in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 14.