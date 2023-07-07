I Am Not Hard To Please- Lisa Ahenkan

2018 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) first runner-up, Lisa Ahenkan says she is not a difficult person to please.

According to her, it is the normal things around her that excite her.

However, she says that she doesn’t appreciate people who take advantage of others.

She disclosed this in an interview with NEWS-ONE.

“I’m not really hard to please so I’ll say I like anything interesting or exciting. I’ll say I dislike my kindness being taken advantage of,” she indicated.

Ohemaa as she affectionately called from GMB, hails from Techiman in the Bono East Region.

She was born to Mr. Kwasi Ahenkan and Mrs.Mabel Ahenkan and had her secondary education at Techiman Senior High School.

She continued at the Takoradi Technical University and subsequently to the Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA).

Lisa’s love for the entertainment industry led her to take part in Ghana’s Most Beautiful reality show in 2018.

She represented the Brong Ahafo Region as Ohemaa and became the first runner-up at the end of the pageant.

“Despite the existence of many pageant platforms in the country, GMB stood out of the lots because of its cultural essence and the respect it carries. It also engages the Chiefs and people of both religious and political influence and that convinced me that such a platform is worth my ambitions,” she said about taking part in GMB.

She is currently a presenter on Angel TV.

“I will either have attained my doctorate or be on the path to representing Ghana in diplomatic missions. I plan to serve my Ghanaian nationals and Africans in the diaspora,” she said about her plans.