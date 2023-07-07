I’m The Key To Win Swing Regions For NPP In 2024 – Alan Cash

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen,

Presidential hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has positioned himself as the frontrunner to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 national elections by promising to secure victory in regions historically unfavorable to the party.

Kyerematen believes that his high approval rating in the Greater Accra, Central, Western, and Volta Regions makes him the ideal candidate to sway voters and break the NPP’s cycle of underperformance in these areas.

The NPP has traditionally enjoyed widespread support in the Ashanti Region, yielding a sizeable number of votes.

However, the same cannot be said for regions such as Greater Accra, Central, Western, and Volta, where results have been highly unpredictable. For instance, the NPP triumphed in Hohoe constituency in the Volta Region for the first time in almost three decades, thanks to the efforts of Peter Amewu, a strong supporter of Alan Kyerematen’s bid for party leadership.

Speaking during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra region, Kyerematen addressed party delegates and emphasized his ability to command support in these crucial swing regions.

He urged the delegates to consider the wider interests of the party and its grassroots members when selecting a flagbearer for the NPP.

Kyerematen vowed to enhance the welfare and opportunities for constituency executives, ensuring that their needs are prioritized when he assumes leadership.

He further stressed that his appeal in the Volta region would help dilute the strongholds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and significantly sway the votes in favor of the NPP.

Supporting Kyerematen’s candidacy, Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, highlighted the candidate’s clean record and widespread popularity in the Volta Region. Amewu, hailing from the Volta Region himself, attested to the region’s immense support for Kyerematen and predicted that his candidacy would break the dominance of the NDC in the area.

Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amafrom, Sylvester Tetteh joined the chorus of showering accolades on Kyerematen, praising his leadership in spearheading the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSIs) under former President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo’s industrialization agenda. Tetteh strongly endorsed Kyerematen as the best candidate to secure victory for the NPP in the 2024 elections.

The NPP is expected to hold a special conference in August, where 900 delegates will narrow down the list of presidential aspirants from nine to five. This process will ultimately lead to the selection of the party’s flagbearer in the National Congress on November 4, 2023, where over 200,000 party delegates will vote for their preferred candidate to lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections.

By Vincent Kubi