Hajia4Reall Speaks Again

Hajia4Reall

Socialite Hajia4Reall has spoken again about her alleged involvement in a romance scam.

In a post she shared on Instagram on Tuesday she upheld a strong belief in her eventual vindication.

Hajia who is otherwise called Mona Faiz Montrage or Mona4Reall is currently facing trial in a US court for an alleged $2million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.

She was arrested in the UK in November 2022 and was extradited to the United States of America for the trial.

She is expected to be back in court on September 23, 2023 for her next trial.

Early this week she shared cryptic messages on Snapchat suggesting she is ready to talk because enough is enough but didn’t state if it was the trial she was talking about.

“It always seems impossible until it is done hmm. If I start talking… At the right time, I will talk! Enough is enough!” she wrote on Snapchat.

Then on Tuesday she took to Instagram with a post that seemed to suggest that she is suffering because of other people’s actions.

She wrote, “Not every bullet wound is from the battlefield; some bullet wounds are stray bullets. My current life story.” This metaphor is interpreted by some as an acknowledgment of the challenges she is currently facing in her life.

Despite the controversy and scrutiny, Mona remained steadfast in her belief that she would ultimately be vindicated. She stated, “It’s only a matter of time, and the light of truth will outshine the darkness,” emphasizing her unwavering confidence in the truth prevailing.

The socialite and musician is well known for her presence in Ghana’s entertainment and social scene.

The recent allegations have, however, cast a shadow over her public image.

Mona’s statements this week have generated discussions on social media and within the showbiz industry. Supporters have also expressed solidarity with her, while others continue to seek answers and clarity regarding the allegations.

As the controversy unfolds, there is heightened anticipation for further developments, including investigations and legal actions.