Sammi Awuku Lobbying Alan Camp To Join Bawumia

Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, Campaign Manager of Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is calling for unity among party members after the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Special Delegates Conference which resulted in the withdrawal of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the aspirants.

He has urged party members to come together as one, in spite of any differences or conflicts that might have arisen during the conference, especially supporters of Alan.

According to Awuku, the NPP must work hand in glove to ensure their victory in the 2024 General Elections.

He further stated that the challenges facing the party and the country may seem daunting, but the strengths of the NPP would ultimately prevail.

Furthermore, Awuku implored NPP supporters who backed candidates that did not make it to the top 5, to work together for a common goal.

He also praised and invited Catherine Abelema Afeku, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Hopeson Adorye, Davis Ansah Opoku MP, Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, Collins Randy Owusu Amankwah, and Richard Barima Sarpong, who were missed during the conference, to join hands with Dr. Bawumia and his team.

Awuku acknowledged that the journey ahead would not be easy, but he remained confident that with everyone playing their part, they could secure yet another emphatic New Patriotic Party victory in 2024.

He called on party members to hit the road, together as one, and work towards breaking the ‘8’, cementing their position as the party of choice in the country.

In summary, Sammi Awuku rallied NPP members to come together and work as a united front in their bid to secure the 2024 General Election.

He called on all party members, including those who supported unsuccessful candidates, to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal of economic prosperity for the country.

Read his full statement below

To Team Bawumia, this is definitely not the time for us to make it “us vrs others” in our party or a time to pass uncomplimentary remarks to aggravate wounds as Dr. Bawumia has admonished us his campaigners.

Instead, this is a time to reach out to each and everyone to make the 2024 campaign and election victory a possibility.

To all the supporters of the candidates who couldn’t make it to the top 5 and supporters of aspirants who made it to the top 5, please let’s come together.Let’s solve our problems together and once again position the NPP still as the party of choice ahead of the 2024 General Elections to deliver economic prosperity for our nation, Ghana.

The challenges we face today as a party and country may be fearsome, but so are our strengths.

Dr. Bawumia and his team will work hand in hand with each and everyone within the NPP and outside the party to once again deliver victory in 2024.

I miss my brothers and sisters in all the camps of our party.Please come and let’s work together!

To my very own astute communicator and sister Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku,Yaw Buaben Asamoa Esq. Hopeson Adorye,Davis Ansah Opoku MP, Hon. Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah,Collins Randy Owusu Amankwah, Richard Barima Sarpong you have done a good job and been greatly missed ,

Come join us, and let’s all work for another emphatic New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) victory in 2024.

The journey won’t be easy, but with you all playing a role, Dr. Bawumia can surely lead us all to Break the 8.

I kindly call on you all on behalf of DMB to hit the road together!

#ITISPOSSIBLETOGETHER

By Vincent Kubi