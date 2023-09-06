NPP Ballots For Presidential Aspirants Today

In a crucial step towards selecting their presidential candidate, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) will be conducting the balloting process today, September 6, 2023.

However, the number of aspirants has significantly reduced to four after the withdrawal of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Following the guidelines set forth by the party constitution, five aspirants were initially approved by members of the Special Delegates Conference.

These individuals include Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afryie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

However, five candidates failed to secure the mark to make it to the top five to contest the main primary scheduled for November 4, for the party’s flagbearer who would be elected through a vote.

The upcoming balloting process holds great significance for the NPP as it will determine the position of each candidate on the ballot paper.

This order can potentially influence voter preferences during the primary election.

As such, all four aspirants will be eagerly awaiting their respective positions following the balloting.

The NPP has been keen on ensuring a free and fair internal election process, adhering to the principles of democracy and inclusivity.

The party has emphasized the importance of unity among its members and hopes that the selection of a presidential candidate will further strengthen their position in the political landscape.

The NPP Presidential Race has been closely followed by political enthusiasts and pundits alike.

The outcome of the primary election will undoubtedly shape the party’s strategies and direction for the upcoming general elections.

By Vincent Kubi