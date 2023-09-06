Nathaniel Attoh Hosts GOWA 2023

Nathaniel Attoh

This year’s edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) will take place this Sunday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), with renowned broadcast journalist Nathaniel Attoh serving as host.

The celebrated broadcaster is scheduled to lead attendees on a three-hour celebration of women who have excelled in their own fields of endeavour.

This year’s event, which is the sixth edition, is anticipated to draw a number of notable personalities, including politicians, celebrities, and some key figures in the creative business.

Honours will be given to Ghanaian women during the awards ceremony for their contributions to the development of the nation in fields like politics, health, education, sports, and show business.

Patrons will also be treated to performances by a few chosen Ghanaian artistes throughout the evening, including female rapper Eno Barony.

According to the organisers, the red carpet segment will be hosted by Grace Afanyi Asiedua Arhin, Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2022 second runner-up.

CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited, Afua Asantewaa O.Aduonum, has hinted that the stage is set for the sixth edition of a scheme that recognises and rewards women impacting lives in communities.

“We are ready, although we don’t know who is winning what; I can confidently say we are up there to deliver yet another good event. This year’s is scheduled for Sunday, we are starting at exactly 3pm so our cherished patrons can leave early and prepare for work the following day,” said the ASKOF boss.

The event is being sponsored by Verna Mineral Water, Top Choco, Care Front, Lux Light, Gas Now and Happy Man Beverages.

By George Clifford Owusu