DreamChild Foundation Rocks Accra With HoodTalk Concert

Tagoe Sisters performing live on stage

The maiden edition of the HoodTalk Music Concert held at the Kingdom Gardens, Ashiyie in the Adenta Municipality in Accra last Saturday, turned out to be highly entertaining.

The event brought together music lovers from all over the capital on one stage, to celebrate Ghanaian artistes as well as Ghanaian music.

They were treated to energetic performances from some young local rappers and singers as well as a few seasoned artistes.

Some of the artistes who performed at the concert were the 2020 Ghana Arts & Culture Awards (GACA) Artiste of the Year, SSUE; Gospel duo, Tagoe Sisters; highlife legend, Pat Thomas and twin act, DopeNation.

Others are Lion Judah, Hommie Blackus, Omama, Ortiz RWDA, Pizzamio, Indigenous Vibes, African Dance Ensemble, Dzidudu Orchestra, Soul Street, DJ Spices, DJ Ikon, SSUE, Foryna, Rozo and Wisa Greid, among others.

The performances of all the artistes made highlights, as a number of fans waved their hands to show appreciation to their stage performances.

In between the performances, the night’s MC, Merqury Quaye masterfully kept up the crowd’s energy, engaging them in sing-alongs and dance-offs.

The concert is the first of the HoodTalk Music Festival, a groundbreaking initiative focused on promoting child wellness and youth empowerment in Africa.

The festival is meant to help unite voices for the betterment of the African child and also help empower and support African children by harnessing the power of music and arts through community engagement.

The organisers, the DreamChild Foundation, aim to raise a provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five paediatric clinics to ensure that children’s health is made a priority.

The land on which the recent Jazz at the Park concert was held will be the site for the first paediatric clinic.

The next concert is scheduled for September 23 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The other announced dates for the HoodTalk Music Festival 2023 roadshows are Kumasi on October 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Western Region on October 28 at the Gyandu Park, and Ho on November 19 at the Ho Sports Stadium.