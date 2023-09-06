Thrills @ ‘Dance Da Nite’ In Cape Coast

Billy Ocean

Ghana’s finest disc jockey (DJ), Richmond Oduro Kwarteng, popularly known in the showbiz scene as Billy Ocean, made history when he thrilled Cape Coast music fans at the Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival edition of the ‘Dance Da Nite’.

Mature old-school music lovers attended the event which was held on Saturday, September 2, at Club 161 located within Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The gathering of partygoers under one roof was intended to celebrate the Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival and provide music enthusiasts with a chance to interact and meet celebrities.

Organised by Oceans TV, the event served as a social medium that allows music fans from different backgrounds to network and mingle with their friends and loved ones.

Music lovers took advantage of the opportunity to mingle while enjoying the best entertainment, including the performances by top DJs from Ghana’s nightlife scene.

DJs Billy Ocean (Afrafrahene) and DJ Kaxtro from Kumasi were fantastic on the night dishing music that made hits in the 80s to entertain fans at the event.

They catered to the needs of fans of classic music by playing their favourite hits from the heyday.

One had to be at the venue to fully appreciate the immense skills and experience these DJs brought to bear on the night. Those who were there would definitely give tales of a mind-blowing experience.

A section of the music fans simply could not resist the temptation to show off some of their 80s dance moves like running man, butterfly, hammer and jiggy.

With songs from artistes such as Kool & the Gangs, Anita Baker, Madonna, Heavy D and The Boyz, Whispers, Dynasty, SOS Band, and Brass Construction, among others, ‘Dance Da Nite’ provided many fans with a chance to revisit their favourite memories of the 1980s and beyond.

Some of the old school highlife and hiplife tunes played during the occasion roused the dance nerves of music fans, who struggled to avoid the night’s dancing temptations.

By George Clifford Owusu