Stars Land In Kumasi… Face Central African Republic Tomorrow

Skipper Dede Ayew at the Kumasi Airport

THE SENIOR National Team, the Black Stars, arrived at the Kumasi Airport yesterday.

They face their Central African Republic counterparts in a crunch Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The important game is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium at 4pm tomorrow.

The Stars have 9 points and Central African Republic also have 7 points as they go into the big game.

The four-time African champions require either a win or draw in the contest in order to book a place in the Africa Cup of Nations.

On the other hand, Central African Republic needs a victory in order to qualify for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Stars trained at the Baba Yara Stadium behind closed doors yesterday at 4pm.

The Stars are expected to train again at the Baba Yara Stadium today.

In a related development, the Central African Republic team, reportedly, arrived in Ghana last Saturday.

The visiting team arrived in the country early, and it’s a sign that they are also determined to win the game.

By I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi