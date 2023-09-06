Tragedy Hits Tamale Family

Alhaji Lamin Yahaya Iddi and Alhaji Afa Iddi Yahaya Iddi, sons of the late stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Chairman Yahaya Iddi, have died in a vehicular accident at Langbinsi in the North East Region.

The incident occurred on September 2, 2023 when the two brothers were travelling from Nalerigu to Tamale.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu and subsequently to the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue.

The two have since been interred at the Tamale Central Cemetery.

BY Eric Kombat, Langbinsi