Alan To Speak On His Political Ambition

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former presidential aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be highlighting his ambition in the country’s politics in the coming weeks.

He will be doing so after consulting his family and wellwishers as we as various stakeholders and interest groups.

Alan decided to step down from the upcoming presidential primaries of the NPP, citing irregularities in the special delegates conference of the party held on August 26.

In a press release issued Tuesday September 5, 2023, Kyerematen cited that the election irregularities favored one particular aspirant and condemned the unprecedented acts of intimidation and violence that certain delegates were subjected to during the recent Special Delegates Conference.

Kyerematen, who had been analyzing the results of the August 26th elections, expressed disappointment in the party and its members.

“The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party,” he said.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry added that his polling agent in the North East region suffered severe damage to his eye sight while trying to ensure compliance with the election regulations. Kyerematen vowed to always fight for the safety of those who work with him and for him.

Kyerematen questioned the current state of the party and the path it is currently treading on.

“The question | keep asking myself is, ‘How did we get here as a Party in the first place, and how far are we prepared to tread on this dangerous path to self-destruction?’” he said.

Kyerematen acknowledged that he doesn’t believe that the circumstances he outlined will change, or might even escalate, in the next round of elections, scheduled for November 4, 2023. Thus, he announced his honorable withdrawal from the process.

Kyerematen ended the statement by thanking his family, his A4P campaign team, and his supporters from around the world. He also expressed his hope that Ghana would continue to be great and strong.

The other aspirants for the NPP presidential primaries have not yet commented on this latest development.

By Vincent Kubi