NPP Assures Alan Over Concerns

Stephen Ntim

In a press release issued by the New Patriotic Party on September 6, 2023, the party has acknowledged the withdrawal of John Alan Kyerematen from the upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The party leadership noted with regret the decision by Kyerematen to withdraw from the race, but reiterated their commitment to resolving all issues surrounding incidents of violations and infractions that were allegedly reported in various voting centers during the super delegates election held on August 26, 2023.

According to the press release, both the Elections Committee and the Disciplinary Committee have initiated comprehensive investigations into all reported incidents and the reports of the findings will be made available to the public. The party also emphasized that any persons found culpable of any wrongdoing will be held accountable.

The New Patriotic Party expressed their appreciation for Kyerematen’s support and participation in the party’s democratic process, and thanked him for his contributions towards the growth and development of the party.

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong assured all stakeholders and the general public of the party’s commitment towards ensuring a transparent and fair presidential primary process.

By Vincent Kubi