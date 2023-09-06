NPP Holds Delegates Confab To Elect Parliamentary Candidates Sunday

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the convening of an Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference in several constituencies for the purpose of selecting the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates.

In a statement released by the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the conference is in accordance with Article 7 (31) of the party’s Constitution.

The selected constituencies include Suaman, Anlo, North Dayi, Nadowli/Kaleo, Sagnarigu, Kumbungu, Builsa North, Pusiga, Ada, Bolgatanga East, Tema East, La Dadekotopon, Buem, Biakoye, Amenfi West, New Edubiase, and Upper Manya Krobo.

According to the statement, the vetting of Parliamentary aspirants will take place on Friday, September 8, 2023, at all Regional Party Offices.

The Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference will follow on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Constituency level where the aspirants will be endorsed since they are contesting as unopposed.

The NPP’s General Secretary has directed all Regional Executive Committees to ensure the successful vetting of aspirants and the smooth conduct of the conference in the aforementioned constituencies.

This announcement serves as an official notice to all stakeholders and the general public, and the NPP is seeking everyone’s anticipated cooperation to ensure a successful and peaceful conference.

The NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, has therefore called on party members to abide by the party’s Constitution and conduct themselves in a manner that will reflect positively on the party during the conference.

By Vincent Kubi