Sister Derby Claps Back At Age-Shaming Troll

Sister Derby

Songstress Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, has gracefully responded to a social media user who made a playful yet age-related comment about her, emphasizing the need for people to stop age-shaming others.

The user humorously remarked, “Why is she called the African mermaid? The system is old but the appearance be young.” The comment was in response to the songstress’ 39th birthday photos. However, Sister Derby didn’t take the comment lightly as she clapped back hard.

In her response, she quipped, “If 39 is old, what is 79? If you want to die soon because you don’t want to be my age, that’s fine, and may your wish be granted, but don’t age-shame people who are growing and glowing. Ndomie boy.“

Sister Derby’s witty response not only addressed the age-related comment but also emphasized the importance of not age-shaming individuals who are embracing their age and life journey. Her use of humor and grace in the retort garnered mixed reactions; support and admiration from her fans and followers.

Derby has always been open about her age and has often shared insights into her life journey with her audience.

Her response to the social media comment is a testament to her confidence and resilience in the face of online commentary.