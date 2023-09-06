Bawumia Pushes For Observer Status In Pacific Alliance

Ghana is set to attain Observer Status in the Pacific Alliance, a regional integration initiative consisting of Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

The move aims to enhance Ghana’s understanding of global relationships and promote bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia revealed the approval of this measure by the Cabinet on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The government will soon send the necessary documentation to Parliament for consideration and ratification.

During a meeting with the Vice President of Colombia, Madam Francia Elena Marquez Mina, Dr Bawumia expressed Ghana’s commitment to seeking partnerships and development insights worldwide.

Madam Marquez Mina is on a two-day official visit to Ghana, leading a government and business delegation to explore opportunities for strengthening ties between the two countries.

The four economies of the Pacific Alliance collectively constitute the world’s eighth-largest economy. Established on April 28, 2011, the initiative aims to progressively achieve the free movement of goods, services, resources, and people. It focuses on promoting economic growth, development, and competitiveness, overcoming socio-economic inequality, and facilitating political articulation, economic integration, and global projection.

Dr Bawumia emphasized that Ghana’s pursuit of Observer status aligns with the country’s strategic, economic, cultural, tourism, and other interests.

He stressed the importance of staying informed about opportunities available in other countries and emphasized Ghana’s significant economic interests in sectors such as tourism and technology.

Ghana has long-standing formal ties with the countries in the Pacific Alliance and currently hosts their Diplomatic Missions for the West Africa sub-region.

During her visit to Ghana, H.E. Marquez Mina and her delegation will meet with the Colombian community, hold discussions with Ghanaian businessmen and potential investors, sign bilateral agreements, visit historical sites such as the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, and pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.