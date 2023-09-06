Samira Bawumia Highlights Clean Cooking Alliance’s Flagship Initiative At Africa Climate Summit

Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana, addressed the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) breakfast meeting this morning, bringing together officials from Donor Countries, Development Agencies, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and Governmental and Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs).

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi-Kenya, where Mrs Bawumia emphasized the significance of the alliance’s flagship initiative, the Clean Cooking Delivery Unit, as part of Ghana’s commitment to implementing bold and transformative efforts to combat climate change.

During her speech, Mrs Bawumia highlighted the urgent need for clean cooking solutions, recognizing the adverse health and environmental impacts caused by traditional cooking methods, such as the use of solid fuels.

She stressed that the Clean Cooking Delivery Unit, which is an integral part of the Clean Cooking Alliance’s endeavors, aims to address this pressing issue by promoting and facilitating the adoption of clean cooking technologies.

“The Clean Cooking Delivery Unit is a crucial component of our commitment to register bold and transformative efforts here at the Africa Climate Summit,” said Bawumia.

“By accelerating the transition to clean cooking solutions, we can significantly reduce indoor air pollution, improve health outcomes, protect the environment, and contribute to mitigating climate change.”

Bawumia expressed her gratitude to the international partners, donor countries, development agencies, and organizations that have supported Ghana’s clean cooking initiatives. She emphasized the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing to achieve sustainable development goals related to clean cooking, ensuring that communities across Ghana and the African continent have access to affordable, safe, and clean cooking technologies.

The Second Lady also highlighted the role of CSOs and NGOs in mobilizing resources, promoting awareness, and providing technical expertise to accelerate the adoption of clean cooking solutions.

She called for increased investment in research and development to further enhance the efficiency, affordability, and accessibility of these technologies.

In conclusion, Mrs Bawumia reiterated Ghana’s commitment to tackling climate change, emphasizing the need for collective action and innovative solutions. She urged all stakeholders to support the Clean Cooking Delivery Unit and work together towards achieving a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for all.

The breakfast meeting concluded with participants expressing their support for Ghana’s efforts and pledging continued collaboration to promote clean cooking solutions as part of broader climate change mitigation strategies.

The Africa Climate Summit, attended by leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the continent, serves as a platform to discuss and coordinate regional responses to climate change, with a focus on achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

As the summit progresses, it is expected that more initiatives and commitments will be announced, highlighting the collective determination of African nations to address the urgent challenges posed by climate change and promote sustainable development.

By Vincent Kubi