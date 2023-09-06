Mahama Attacks NPP Over Corruption

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who lost the 2016 general elections after suffering a humiliating defeat over several corruption scandals and mismanaging the economy has turned to attack the governing New Patriotic Party, saying corruption has become the norm in the Akufo-Addo government.

According to Mr. Mahama “President Akufo-Addo and his administration have failed to address the pressing challenges they have exerted on the people of the country. Misapplying our precious scarce resources and overspending instead of building the critical infrastructure this country needs for job creation and development’’.

Mr. Mahama speaking on Facebook Live, on Wednesday, noted that the NPP promises have not been fulfilled leaving the ordinary Ghanaian burdened with the consequences of their incompetence, cluelessness, and shameless arrogance.”

The former President claimed the New Patriotic Party government has allowed corruption to permeate every facet of the society and that this is why some Ghanaians now glorify and make excuses for it.

He stated emphatically “Today, some Ghanaians glorify and make excuses for corruption because the NPP government has allowed it to permeate every facet of our society. This must not be accepted as the norm. It hinders progress on many fronts, denying our youth many opportunities that could come their way if state resources were meaningfully applied. We cannot allow this dire state of affairs to continue’’.

The former President added that “We must all join the fight against corruption, and demand accountability from our leaders. We must not allow corruption to continue to hold our country back’’.

Mr. Mahama further called on Ghanaians who are 18 years and above but do not have voter ID cards to take part in the upcoming limited registration exercise to be organized by the Electoral Commission (EC), adding that the exercise to be held at the electoral areas instead of limiting it to the district offices of the Electoral Commission.

BY Daniel Bampoe