Hakimi first defender in over 50 years to win African Footballer of the Year

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has become the first Moroccan to win the African Footballer of the Year award since Mustapha Hadji in 1998.

The PSG right back also becomes the first defender to claim the prize in 52 years, following Zaire’s Bwanga Tshimen in 1973.

Hakimi’s award caps a remarkable 2025 season with Paris Saint-Germain, during which he helped the club secure the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, and UEFA Super Cup.

His defensive solidity, attacking contributions, and consistency were key factors in earning him the honour over high-profile contenders Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen.

The accolade also reflects Morocco’s growing influence in African football. The country claimed several awards at the 2025 CAF Awards in Rabat, with Saudi-based forward Ghizlane Chebbak winning Women’s Footballer of the Year and Al-Hilal’s Yassine Bounou taking the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

-ghanasoccernet