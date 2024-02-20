Harness Power Of Marketing Education – Adutwum

Dr. Kasser Tee exchanging pleasantries with graduates

Business Leaders have been urged to prioritize marketing education as a powerful tool to learn new techniques, strategies, and best practices that can lead to improved customer engagement, brand awareness, and sales for their businesses.

Speaking at the maiden Graduation Ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana, Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum said in a dynamic and emerging economy like Ghana, the significance of professional marketing education cannot be overstated as it serves as a cornerstone for economic growth, innovation, and sustainability in any society.

He established that marketing education equips individuals with the skills and knowledge to identify market opportunities, understand consumer behaviour, and develop strategies to meet consumer needs.

Dr. Adutwum stated that the government has initiated progressive strategies aimed at transforming higher education in the country.

“Through collaborative efforts, there has been a consistent increase in Ghana’s Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio (GTER), now standing at 22%, showing significant progress from the previous year’s 18.84%,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed the sector’s commitment to fostering innovation and creativity, with a focus on STEM education to prepare students for the fourth industrial revolution and drive economic progress.

Consulting Director of Education at CIMG, Adam Sulley expressed confidence that the introduction of the Professional Marketing Qualification will produce graduates with the necessary marketing skills and mindset to drive growth, competitiveness, and business sustainability in the industry.

“This is possible because the uniqueness of the modules is attractive to both students with previous marketing backgrounds seeking professional marketing progression in their careers and others who are seeking to develop the required capacity to enhance their current roles in their workplaces” he assured.

GIMG National President, Dr. Kasser Tee, commended the 119 graduates for their dedication to obtaining the Professional Marketing Qualification.

He encouraged them to revolutionize the industry by aligning their organizations’ strategies with customer interests.

Dr. Kasser Tee also announced a recent achievement in acquiring the CIMG Regulations 2023 (L.I. 2479), passed by the Parliament of Ghana, which aims to enhance the marketing profession and streamline the Institute’s functions as outlined in the CIMG ACT 2020 (Act 1021).

By Prince Fiifi Yorke