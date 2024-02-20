Ampratwum Retains Parliamentary Slot

Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong being declared winner of the polls on Saturday

KWAKU AMPRATWUM Sarpong has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket in the Asante Mampong Constituency for three consecutive occasions.

According to him, his victory during last Saturday’s NPP parliamentary election, was a strong indication that the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would also make history by leading the NPP to break the eight this year.

Kwaku Sarpong, who doubles as the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, polled 555 votes to win ahead of ex-NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director, Dennis Kwakwa, who managed 167 votes.

Addressing the media, Kwaku Sarpong stated emphatically that he has delivered as the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Mampong during the last seven years, hence his massive victory, which was delayed for months due to court issues.

“My delegates love me. My delegates trust me and they believe in me. They know what I’m capable of. They also know that I have delivered in the last seven years. They also believe that I’m in the position to deliver more,” he said

The sitting Mampong lawmaker, assured his constituents of his readiness to work assiduously in order to ensure victory for the NPP, saying, “I will do my best to unite the party to break the eight.”

Kwaku Sarpong described the election results as “victory for the NPP in Asante Mampong,” indicating that he would, as usual, unite the party and lead them in campaigning vigorously to help the NPP retain political power this year.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi