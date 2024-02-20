Suspects Injure Policemen

The police man who got injured in the face

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that two police officers who attempted to arrest some suspects alleged to have robbed a university professor, got seriously injured after they were pelted with stones.

The incident occurred in the evening of Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024 at Upper Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The professor, believed to be with the University of Ghana had traveled to the fishing community with some of his students for a research work.

However, he was attacked by some unknown assailants and was robbed of his belongings.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, the Assembly member for Upper Dixcove Electoral, Joana Bassaw Koomson, said, “I heard that the professor was in the community with his students for research work on Valentine’s Day, and while he was outside enjoying fresh air when the lights were off, the alleged robbers attacked him”.

“They cut through his window and entered his room, stole his laptop computer, mobile phones, a cash of GH¢2,000, and other personal belongings,” she indicated.

According to the assembly woman, the police were quickly informed and some of them were dispatched to the scene. She said in an attempt to arrest the suspects, the policemen including a CID officer were pelted with stones leading to serious injuries in the face and leg of two of them.

The assembly member said the police managed to arrest two of the robbers and the laptop computer retrieved. She however said about five of the suspects have bolted from the community.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi