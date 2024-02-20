Kasoa Police Chase MimaSam Boss

Adiza Osman and Daniel Kwaku Prah

Police in Kasoa are looking for the manager of MimaSam Prime Travel and Tour, who is suspected of operating a travel and tour agency in the Awutu Senya East municipality.

Adiza Osman is accused of defrauding a young man, Pius Osei Akoto, of GH¢28,000 and his Toyota Vitz saloon car, under the pretext of assisting him in traveling abroad.

The suspect, who is alleged to be married to a police officer named Inspector Osman, was introduced to the victim by Daniel Kwaku Prah.

She has subsequently gone into hiding, and the Kosoa District Police Command is on her heels.

Victim Pius Osei Akoto told DAILY GUIDE that about two years ago, he met Adiza Osman, who informed him she had ‘connections’ for those looking to travel to Canada.

According to the victim, Adiza Osman initially requested GH¢8,000 as an advance for obtaining travel documents, and later GH¢20,000.

Pius said the woman informed him that it was ‘protocol’ and that the fee would be GH¢100,000. Adiza suggested that this would happen within three weeks, which he agreed to.

“After putting me through a biometric application, she told me the ‘connection’ had failed and this is over one year and a half,” he narrated.

“Adiza again called to inform me that she had another US connection, but said she was facilitating for someone,” Pius added.

He stated that the woman suggested that he pays for the visa and then informed him that the people were asking for an advance payment for documents processing.

“So I told her I didn’t have any money on me. She suggested I put my car as collateral so she could use her money to handle the visa and other travel documents, and I agreed,” he said.

“I handed over my Toyota Vitz with registration number AW 4505-21 and its documents to her at Kasoa. After one week’s time, she called to say the ‘connection’ had failed.

I urged her to return my car, but to no avail. The car has been with her for a year,” he said.

By Ernest Kofi Adu