Hear Motions Before Trials– Chief Justice Directs Judges

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo has directed all Judges, Magistrates, and Registrars serving in the various courts across the country from henceforth to ensure that Motions are heard before trials in the order of scheduling cases pursuant to Order 79 Rule 2 of High Court (Civil Procedure Rules), C.I.47 as amended.

According to the Chief Justice, Motions may be heard between 8:30 am and 11 a.m., and trials conducted after 11 a.m. depending on the workload of the court.

The CJ made this known in a statement issued and signed by the Judicial Secretary, explaining that this arrangement is to assist with efficient and judicious use of time spent in court and to enable citizens and lawyers to plan in sync on how to utilize time spent in court.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice also directs that judge-led mediation according to Order 58 of the High Court (Civil Procedure Rules) 2004, CI 47, and Case Management Conference under C.I, 87 are to be conducted on Thursdays and/ or Fridays.

-BY Daniel Bampoe