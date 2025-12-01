Hearts Edge Vision FC To Return To Winning Form

Mawuli Wayo celebrate with teammate

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways on Saturday after securing a narrow 1–0 victory over Vision FC at the University of Ghana Stadium, a result that breathes fresh life into their Premier League campaign.

Mawuli Wayo proved the hero of the afternoon, calmly slotting home the decisive goal in the first half after Hearts launched a dominant start.

His strike rewarded the Phobians’ early pressure and set the tone for a spirited display, lifting the atmosphere in the stands as they headed into the interval with a deserved lead.

Vision FC came back from the break with renewed purpose, carving out several promising opportunities in search of an equaliser.

However, Hearts goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi stood firm, pulling off a string of impressive saves to keep his side ahead.

The hard-fought win, Hearts’ fifth of the season, pushes them up the league table and strengthens their title ambitions.

For Vision FC, the defeat extends their struggles away from home, with their search for an away victory still ongoing.

By Wletsu Ransford