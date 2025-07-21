Hearts Sign Former Gold Stars Striker Prince Kwabena Owusu

Prince Kwabena Owusu (R) signing the contract

Accra Hearts have completed the signing of former Bibiani Gold Stars Striker Prince Kwabena Owusu on a two-year deal to bolster their attack.

The Phobians announced the signing of the player who they had been monitoring closely over the last months.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Prince Kwabena Owusu, formerly of Bibiani Gold Stars. Welcome to the Phobia family,” Hearts wrote on their X account.

The signing is expected to add some fire power to Hearts attacks as the club looks to improve on its rebuild under the leadership of Mas-Ud Didi Dramani’s as the clubs hopes to mount a strong challenge for the Ghana Premier League title next season.

Meanwhile, the has also announced the signing of signing of Golden Kick’s promising young defender Baba Adamu on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old centre-back, known for his resilience, composure, and commanding presence, is a left-footed gem who made waves with his exploits in the just ended football season.

His standout performances in the just-ended season, particularly in the MTN FA Cup campaign where he helped Golden Kick advance to the final against Asante Kotoko, caught the eye of many, including the technical handlers of the Phobians.

Speaking after sealing his move to one of Africa’s giant clubs and Ghana’s biggest football club, an emotional Baba Adamu shared what the deal meant to him.

“I grew up supporting the club. And to top it up, my father is a staunch Phobian. To me, joining this club is a dream come true, which i will forever cherish. I know the huge challenge here, but I am sure with the guidance I will receive here, I will be successful because that’s the big aim,” he said.