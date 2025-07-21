Usyk Stops Dubois To Cement Legacy As Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

Oleksandr Usyk with his titles

Oleksandr Usyk reaffirmed his status as boxing’s premier heavyweight with a clinical fifth-round stoppage of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, solidifying his place in history as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

The 38-year-old Ukrainian, already a former undisputed cruiserweight king and Olympic gold medallist, weathered Dubois’ early pressure before dismantling the Briton with trademark precision and timing. Usyk first floored Dubois with a sharp lead right hook during a fierce exchange, sending the Londoner to his knees.

Though Dubois beat the count, Usyk sealed the contest moments later with a perfectly timed left hook, toppling his rival onto his back. Unable to recover, Dubois was counted out as Usyk dropped to his knees in tears of triumph.

The victory extends Usyk’s dominance over Dubois, whom he previously stopped in 2023 after surviving a controversial beltline strike that Dubois’ camp insisted should have counted as a knockdown. Dubois, riding high from a stunning knockout of Anthony Joshua last year, entered the rematch with renewed belief and began confidently, pressing forward and landing heavy rights. But Usyk’s slick southpaw jab, feints, and surgical counters gradually wore him down.

With the win, Usyk remains unbeaten at heavyweight, adding another chapter to his storied career. He never lost the IBF title in the ring but was forced to vacate it ahead of this bout after prioritizing his rematch with Tyson Fury. Dubois, elevated to full champion before this fight, now sees his reign end abruptly.

“Thirty-eight is only the start,” Usyk said afterward. “This is for the people, for our world. Now I want to rest and go home to my family.”

A deflated Dubois, 27, vowed to return: “I gave everything I had. There are things I could have sharpened up on, but I’ll be back.”