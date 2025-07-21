Kudus Shines on Tottenham Debut In 2-0 Win Over Reading

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus made an instant impact on his Tottenham Hotspur debut, helping the club to a 2-0 preseason victory over Reading FC on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who joined Spurs from West Ham United in a £55 million transfer, was handed a starting role by manager Thomas Frank at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Kudus quickly showcased why he was one of this summer’s most sought-after signings, impressing with his pace, creativity, and seamless link-up play.

After a goalless first half, Tottenham took control when young striker Will Lankshear opened the scoring in the 49th minute. Kudus wasted little time making his mark, delivering a precise assist for Luka Vušković just four minutes later to secure the win.

Kudus, who signed a five-year deal, is expected to play a pivotal role as Spurs look to challenge for major honours in the coming season. His standout debut gave fans a tantalising glimpse of his quality—and the exciting potential he brings to North London.