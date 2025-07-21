Black Queens Edge Through On Penalties To Reach WAFCON Semifinals

Black Queens celebrate their 4-2 penalty win

THE BLACK Queens booked their place in the semifinals of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory against Algeria, setting up a clash with host nation Morocco.

Ghana dominated the early proceedings and thought they had taken the lead midway through the first half when Stella Nyamekye slotted home. However, the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review, leaving the match goalless at the break despite near misses from Doris Boaduwaa and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren made pivotal second-half changes, introducing Evelyn Badu and Princella Adubea to inject fresh energy. Badu nearly snatched a late winner but missed a clear chance, sending the game into extra time.

The Black Queens grew into extra time, with Boaduwaa twice finding herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but failing to convert. With the deadlock unbroken, the tie went to penalties, where goalkeeper Konlan emerged as the hero, making key saves to seal Ghana’s 4-2 triumph.

The victory propels the Black Queens into their first WAFCON semifinal since 2016. They will face Morocco, last year’s finalists, at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Björkegren’s side will now aim to secure Ghana’s first appearance in a WAFCON final since 2006.

BY Wletsu Ransford