Henry Quartey Bans Pragya In Accra

By Vincent Kubi

The Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council (GARCC) has recently taken measures to address traffic congestion and restore orderliness within the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra.

In a bid to achieve these objectives, the council has implemented restrictions on the activities of tricycle operators commonly known as ‘Pragya’.

The Council has also banned the use of party paraphernalia during festivals in the region. The decision was taken after a meeting on Monday, August 14, 2023. This follows growing concerns over the persistent traffic congestion and disorderly scenes that have been exacerbated by the indiscriminate parking and disregard for traffic regulations often exhibited by these operators.

A statement signed by the regional minister, Henry Quartey urged all “Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and their Presiding Members to ensure that all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) sensitize the public and subsequently pass a bye-law to promote the implementation of the resolutions.

Restrictions have been placed in areas such as the Central Business Districts (CBD) of Accra Metropolitan, Krowor, Korle Klottey, Tema Metropolitan, La Dade Kotopon, La Nkwantanang Madina, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso West, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso North, Ledzokuku, Okaikwei North and Adentan Municipal, in hopes of restoring peace and order.

The decision to ban the use of party paraphernalia aims to promote a more inclusive and peaceful festival atmosphere. It encourages residents and visitors to enjoy the festivities without the divisive symbolism associated with political parties.

The GARCC believes that this measure will contribute to fostering a sense of unity and togetherness during festivals in the Greater Accra region.

The GARCC’s decisions have been met with mixed reactions from the public. While some individuals and businesses recognize the need for traffic management and improved orderliness in the CBD, others express concerns about the livelihoods of tricycle operators and the potential impact on festival traditions. Nevertheless, the council remains committed to implementing these measures in the best interest of the region.

The GARCC is expected to provide further details and guidelines regarding the restrictions on tricycle operators and the ban on party paraphernalia in the coming weeks. It encourages stakeholders and the public to cooperate and support these initiatives as they strive to enhance the quality of life and overall experience in the Greater Accra region.

Read the Regional Coordinating Council’s full statement attached