Henry Quartey Leads MPs To Fire Scene

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, who is also the MP for the Ayawaso Central Constituency in Accra, yesterday led Members of Parliament (MPs) from both political divides in the region to visit scenes of the fire outbreak at Kantamanto in Accra to commiserate with affected traders.

The MPs toured the scene to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the fire and also interact with the affected traders.

Addressing the affected traders, the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, assured them of government support and directed that data of the affected traders should be collected and submitted to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Executives from both New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also joined the visitation.

The regional minister spoke about the unusable fire hydrants at the market because of the construction of structures over the facilities.

“Information reaching us indicates that there are six fire hydrants in this market. There is for instance one behind the GCB Bank. Had it been accessible it would have helped in fighting the fire,” he said.

The Kantamanto Market is not new to fire outbreaks, previous such incidents having destroyed wares running into thousands of cedis.