History Will Be Kind To Nana – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that history will look kindly upon former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, praising him for the bold and visionary decisions he made to uplift Ghana’s destiny.

Speaking during his “Thank You Tour,” Dr. Bawumia celebrated the former President’s enduring legacy, citing the Free Senior High School policy, the digitalisation of public services, and a wave of ambitious infrastructure projects that reshaped the national landscape.

According to him, these are not mere policies crafted for immediate applause, but lasting investments in the future of the country.

“These are not just policies for today; they are investments for the future of Ghana,” Dr. Bawumia emphasised, adding that former President Akufo-Addo’s tenure brought significant transformation across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

“History will be kind to President Akufo-Addo for the bold decisions he made for the benefit of our country,” he stressed, while acknowledging that some of the initiatives faced criticism.

Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence that future generations would look back and applaud the foundations laid under Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

He further assured supporters that the NPP remains committed to building on this solid groundwork and driving the nation’s continued development.

He urged Ghanaians to continue supporting the NPP, assuring the public that the party is committed to advancing the nation’s prosperity.

“We are grateful for your trust, and we pledge to continue working tirelessly for the prosperity of our nation,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia noted that the “Thank You Tour” was not merely a celebration, but also a moment for sober reflection.

“We have listened to your concerns, and we are determined to chart a new path forward together,” he said.

Departing from the usual political blame game, Dr. Bawumia pledged that the NPP would take full responsibility for its shortcomings rather than make excuses.

“We will not make excuses. Instead, we pledge to correct our lapses and deliver even better governance in the future,” he affirmed.

Dr. Bawumia called for unity and a renewed national commitment to development.

“Let us move forward together with a renewed sense of purpose. We owe it to every Ghanaian to serve with humility, dedication, and an unrelenting commitment to progress,” he declared.

By Ernest Kofi Adu