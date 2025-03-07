Holy Child Poised To Provide Excellent Teacher Education

The unveiled 80th anniversary plaque

Holy Child College of Education in the Western Region is poised to provide excellence in teacher education and academic training to young women who will in turn facilitate learning in the country’s basic schools.

The Principal of the all-female college of education, Dr. Francis Hull Adams, disclosed this at a durbar to mark the 79th Foundation Day celebration organised at the Bishop John Martin Darko Auditorium of the college.

It was on the theme “79 Years of Empowering Women Educators: Honouring Our Legacy, Inspiring the Future.”

The programme was used to provide an overview of the current state of the institution, celebrate its achievements and highlight some pressing challenges.

It brought together staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers to reflect on the college’s rich history and future aspirations.

Dr. Adams reaffirmed the college’s unwavering commitment to its core values.

He emphasised the importance of holistic education in training effective and resourceful women educators for the country and beyond.

The Principal mentioned inadequate infrastructure to support the growing student population, lack of vehicles for the college’s activities and for some officers, as well as poor conditions of the college’s inner roads as some of the challenges.

He, therefore, called on stakeholders, government agencies, and philanthropists to support the institution in addressing the challenges.

Mr. Kojo Amuah Prah, a former Vice Principal of the college, highlighted Holy Child College’s transformative journey in shaping women educators.

Madam Matilda Laing, Western Regional Manager for Anglican Schools and an old student of the college, encouraged the current students to uphold the traditions and values of the institution.

The 79th Foundation Day celebration served as the official launch of the college’s 80th anniversary celebrations scheduled for 2026.

The highlight of the Foundation Day celebration was therefore the official launch of the college’s 80th anniversary celebrations, marked by the unveiling of the 80th anniversary plaque.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi