HoodTalk Music Festival Set To Roll

The organisers of the upcoming music festival dubbed “HoodTalk Music Festival” have revealed that the event is being organised to create awareness about the challenges faced by the girl-child, and address climate change among others.

Being organised by DreamChild Foundation in collaboration with Virtual Hub Entertainment GH, it is a national event which has received endorsement from the Office of the President.

The organisers,BEATWAVES gathered, will use the event as well as other planned projects to raise funds to build five paediatrichospitals across Ghana.

It has a lineup of intriguing activities which will showcase various aspects of Ghanaian culture as well as promote tourism in the country.

It will also support the government’s efforts in revamping the arts, culture, and entertainment industries and assist in the promotion of tourism businesses.

The DreamChild Foundation is an NGO committed to using the culture of music to empower and support the African child.

Its mission is to provide adequate healthcare, education, and other support services to strengthen and empower African children.

The HoodTalk Music Festival project is made up of two key aspects,the first part will be a Youth Festival – an event that brings the youth of Ghana together to discuss topical issues relating to their progress while engaging in healthy entertainment.

The second part will focus on a corporate social responsibility angle to raise funds to construct five pediatrichospitals across Ghana.

This angle will also be used to raise awareness about pertinent challenges faced by the girl-child. Additionally, HoodTalk will be used to throw more light on climate change related issues with a focus on youth empowerment and developing eco-friendly habits.

DreamChild Foundation is currently in touch with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; DJ Union of Ghana (DJUGA); Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNESCO as well as some corporate entities for support in various ways to enhance the success and reach of the music festival.

The foundation has already offered a land as a donation to construct the first pediatric hospital unit of the HoodTalk Project.

By George Clifford Owusu