Camidoh Tipped To Win BET Award

Camidoh

Talented afrobeat singer and songwriter, Raphael Kofi Attachie, popularly known as Camidoh, has been tipped to win the BET’s Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act.

Camidoh is the most recent Ghanaian to receive a BET nomination. Black Sherif had previously received a nomination for the BET Hiphop Awards in 2022.

He has been making waves in the music industry since his debut in 2019. His hit singles ‘Sugarcane’, ‘So Fine’, and ‘My Number’ have all been certified gold in Ghana.

The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker, who has been nominated for BET’s Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act award, will compete for the coveted award in the category with artistes including Asake, FLO, Libianca, Maureen, MC Ryan SP, Paris Cooper, Raye and Werenoi.

On June 26, 2023, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles will host the BET Awards.

Camidoh, BEATWAVES gathered, has been predicted by a number of music lovers in Ghana and elsewhere to win the prize because of his inventiveness and consistency on the local music scene.

A large number of music industry players as well as social media users have taken to social media to laud Camidoh for such an achievement.

They contend that Camidoh is deserving of the honour since, following the release of his popular song ‘Sugarcane’, he fought arduously to establish himself in the local music scene.

The BET Awards is one of the most prestigious awards shows in the world, and Camidoh’s nomination is a testament to his hard work and talent.

Camidoh will be hoping to add the BET Award to his growing list of accolades, which includes a VGMA award and a 4syte Music Video Award.

He said he is “super confident” he will win the category when asked about his prospects of winning the award.

He, therefore, urged music lovers as well as fans to vote massively for him to win the award.

He told TV3‘s New Day on Friday: “I am super confident,” adding that he will solicit votes from his supporters and followers.

Fans can vote for Camidoh for the Best New International Act award on the BET website. Voting will close on June 15, 2023.

By George Clifford Owusu