Gambo Features Jim Jones On ‘Drip’ Remix

From L-R, Gambo, Jim Jones and Edem

Talented Ghanaian rapper, Bashir Annan, known in showbiz as Gambo, is expected to be introduced to the United States music market in a grand style with his ‘Drip’ song remix featuring American rapper, Jim Jones, as well as Ghanaian act Ayigbe Edem.

Gambo, Jim Jones and Edem have already hit the studio in New York, USA and are done with recording the ‘Drip’ remix.

They are now working on shooting the video for the remix. The ‘Drip’ remix will be released later in 2023, and is expected to take the US and Ghanaian music industries by storm.

It will basically be introducing Gambo – the ‘Settle’ singer – to the US music market, and will further give him the opportunity to also showcase and tell the story of Ghana with its rich culture.

Gambo has, therefore, assured his millions of fans that they should expect “a magnificent video” for ‘Drip’ remix.

It would be recalled that in 2021, Gambo, a Vodafone Ghana Music Awards winner, released his ‘Drip’ single, along with its music video. ‘Drip’ is a single taken off Gambo’s ‘New Era’ Extended Play (EP).

The ‘Drip’ music video was shot on the seventh floor of Kempinski Hotel in Accra by award-winning Ghanaian music video director, Yaw Skyface with a star-studded cameo appearances from Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Buduong, actress and video vixen, Shugatiti, as well as Ghana’s finest DJ, DJ Mensah.

Jim Jones, has since the release of his debut solo album, ‘On My Way to Church’, in 2004, been churning out several great songs.

He is one of the well-known figures in the American music industry. His biggest single, ‘We Fly High’, reached number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2006. ‘We Fly High’, is a single taken off his third studio album, ‘Hustler’s P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment)’ which was released the same year.