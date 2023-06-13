OSP Declares Charles Bissue Wanted Over Corruption

Charles Bissue

Secretary to the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has been declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The declaration was made due to Mr. Bissue’s failure to appear and answer questions regarding the ongoing investigation into suspected corruption within the dissolved IMCIM.

Mr. Bissue recently filed a writ at the High Court in Accra in an attempt to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor from prosecuting him.

This legal action was in response to the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption involving Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, the Chairman of the IMCIM.

Sources say Bissue was supposed to appear in court yesterday but was conspicuously absent.

In the writ, Mr. Bissue disclosed that he had received a letter from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, which considered him a necessary person for the investigation and requested his presence for an interview.

However, he failed to honor that invitation.

Furthermore, despite several adjournments in the legal proceedings, Mr. Bissue has not taken any action on the injunction application filed by him. According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Bissue’s failure to honour the invitation is a significant hindrance to the investigation and has led to his declaration as wanted.

This development is yet another indication of the government of Ghana’s commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring that the rule of law is upheld. It is expected that Mr. Bissue will heed the call of the Office of the Special Prosecutor and avail himself for questioning.

By Vincent Kubi