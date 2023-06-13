All Star Festival Team Briefs Dormaahene On Event Progress

BAC Group CEO (3rd L) with some of the chiefs and elders at the palace. INSET: The Dormaahene

With few days to the commencement of the ‘2023 All Star Festival’ in Brong Ahafo this June, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Business Africa Consulting (The BAC) Group, Dr. Ernest Koranteng, has made a courtesy visit to Dormaahene’s Palace to brief the traditional ruler, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, on preparations made so far.

“Your Royal Highness, I’m here on behalf of the BAC Group, we officially inform you once that the ‘All Star Festival’ is less than fifteen (15) days from commencing. Equally, we also came to make you aware that the players will be knocking on your doors when they come to town,” he stated.

The Paramount Chief also pledged his full support to the organisers since, the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa-Ahenkro will be hosting a history bound match between foreign based players and selected B&A stars.

The three-day event will start with a float in Bechem in honour of the owner and bankroller of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achau ‘Agama’ on June 20 at 10am, which will be followed by a Football Business Conference involving 133 clubs across three tiers of Brong Ahafo football, Premier Division One and Division Two, at 2pm at Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani.

Day two will start with an announcement of CSR on Taco Pitch in Techiman, June 21, 10am, followed with a special curtain raiser, Brong Ahafo derby, Bofoakwa Tano vs BA United, June 21 at 3pm, Sunyani Coronation Park. A Gala Night – dinner and awards night will be held at the Eusbett International Conference Centre, Sunyani at 5pm.

Day three starts with a tour of Baffour Soccer Centre at Nsoatreman, June 22, at 9am, a Durbar in honour of All Star team at Abrapauase Palace in Dormaa Ahenkro by Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II, June 22, at 10am, and a climax of All Star Game between All Star team vs B&A Stars (a select side of players from 16 Brong Ahafo clubs from Premier League and Division One).

This will be the festival’s second edition, with the first edition happening in Accra at the Accra Stadium.