Poku, Allotey Lift Memory Lane PGA Tourney

The golfers pose with some of the organisers

Impressive strokes from Kwabena Poku and Robert Allotey handed them the ultimate prizes in the regular pros and seniors division respectively in the Memory Lane PGA 2023 golf tournament at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

Poku beat top golfer Vincent Torgah on count back; recording 286 score over four days, while Maxwell Owusu Bonsu finished in third position with a 289 score.

Allotey on the other hand recorded a 236 score over three days, beating Victor Brave-Mensah on count back, with Peter Korsah finishing in third place with 238 score.

And for their efforts, they left the course with trophies and souvenirs from the sponsors.

The tournament is a four-day professional medal event, and the second flagship tournament that drew a lot of golfers from far and near.

The winner of the competition pocketed GH¢4,500 while the second to 18th position attracted a cash sum of GH¢2,000.

There was a side attraction of Quest Tour division which comprised of Amateur scratch players with handicap 5 and below who are competing to gain entry to become professional golfers. In this division, the players played from June 6 to 8, 2023 without any cut-off.

The Presidents of Ghana Golfers Association, Kwaku Okyere and that of PGA Ghana, Mark Cofie Jnr and other personalities commended the golfers for demonstrating high level of professionalism.

In like manner, the PGA Ghana’s Director of Operations, Ahmed Padori, praised the golfers for showing up in their numbers.

The Memory Lane PGA championship served as a precursor to the main PGA championship to be staged at the Damang Golf Course, Tarkwa in the Western Region later in the year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum