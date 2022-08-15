Hopeson Adorye Runs For Cover …Begs For Forgiveness After Big Goof

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

Former parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kpone-Katamansu Constituency, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye has rendered unqualified apology for his gaffe classifying Northerners as less fit to lead the party.

According to him, his comment was not intended to insult the northerners as he might be taken out of context.

In a statement issued, Mr. Adorye said “Upon reflection, I realize that my statement may either have been misunderstood and offended some patriots, or deliberately turned around by political opponents for their misguided intentions.

“As much as it is not my nature, it definitely was not my intention to create this misunderstanding.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and sincerely apologize to all who are offended.”

He also seized the opportunity to deny that he is the Director of Operations of Alan Kyerematen campaign team.

While addressing a shambolic walk held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region last Saturday, dubbed a “Aduro Wosu’’, he allegedly made the gross mockery of Northerners’ status in the NPP, emphasizing that they are meant to play a second fiddle.

In an attempt to convince NPP members to vote for Alan, Mr. Adorye relying on some voodoo analysis said the Dombos are always in the mix and fit as running mates to either a Danquah candidate or a Busia candidate, urging that, that tradition must continue.

In a video trending on social media, he said “There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Danquah represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region’.

He however came under fire for making such “derogatory comments” as he was sharply condemned for publicly insulting the northerners by playing the ethnic card.

For instance, former Mayor of Tamale, Musah Iddrisu, commonly called Musah Superior, described the comments by Mr Adorye as divisive, calling on him to retract his remarks and apologize to Northerners.

Musah Superior said in his statement: “I call on Mr. Adorye to retract his divisive, despicable and derogatory remarks on Northerners and render an unqualified apology to all NPP members of northern extraction and to the party largely.”

According to Musah Superior, every Presidential candidate aspirant of the NPP should be given equal opportunity and elected primarily based on competence, track-record and ability to re-energize the party base to win election 2024.

Read Hopeson Adorye full statement below:

15th August 2022

I refer to a statement I made on Saturday 13th August, 2022 following the successful Alan, Aduru Woso Asanteman Health Walk in Kumasi and the ongoing comments on the statement on social media and some news websites.

Upon reflection, I realize that my statement may either have been misunderstood and offended some patriots, or deliberately turned around by political opponents for their misguided intentions.

As much as it is not my nature, it definitely was not my intention to create this misunderstanding.

I take full responsibility for my actions and sincerely apologize to all who are offended.

I take this opportunity to state categorically that I am neither an Operations Director for Alan Kyerematen nor aware of any such campaign team created.

Asanteman has spoken, Alan Kyerematen is NPP’s Unifier and the best choice for victory in 2024, and l am at peace with it.

Thank You.

… Signed…..

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

By Vincent Kubi