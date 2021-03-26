Hot FM Sports Journalist Dead

Justice Opoku Agyemang

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that popular sport journalist, Justice Opoku Agyemang, also known as Bigality has died.

According to sources, the late Bigality died yesterday 25th March 2021 after battling a short illness.

Management of FP Communication Group, parent company of Hot FM-Accra, Fox FM-Kumasi & Fox FM Takoradi, announced his death.

In the Facebook post sighted by DGN Online, management wrote, “Sad! Hot FM’s Justice Opoku-Agyemang (Bigality) Has Died.

The Management of FP Communication Group (Hot FM- Accra, Fox FM-Kumasi & Fox FM-Takoradi) regrets to announce the sudden demise of Justice Opoku-Agyemang popularly known as ‘Bigality’. The astute broadcaster died on Thursday, 25th March 2021 after a short illness. ‘ Bigality’, until his demise was the host of the popular sports show, Hot Focal Sports that airs on weekdays from 6.30 am to 10.00 am”.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced later. May He Rest In Peace!”.

Most of his listeners and notable personalities have paid tribute to him on various social media platforms.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke