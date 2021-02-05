HTU, DTI Partner to Create 40,000 Jobs for Ghanaian Youth

Group Picture of HTU Faculty with Constance Swaniker of DTI in the Middle

Some 40,000 young people in Ghana will be benefiting from direct and indirect jobs created as a result of a partnership between the Ho Technical University (HTU) and the Design and Technology Institute (DTI).

The partnership which is funded by the MasterCard Foundation under the “Young Africa Works Strategy” programme will see the two institutions leveraging their resources and expertise to support the creation of sustainable jobs for thousands of young Ghanaians.

This was announced by the Vice Chancellor of HTU, Professor Ben Honyenuga when he addressed the 21st congregation of the University recently.

The ceremony which was held in two sessions to allow adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols saw 1,079 students graduate with Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) programmes and Higher National Diploma (HND.) qualifications.

Out of this number, 130 obtained First Class Honours, 612 obtained Second Class Upper, 309 obtained Second Class Lower while 28 obtained passes

The Young Africa Works Strategy is a 12 year (2018-2030) programme of the MasterCard Foundation focused on finding solutions to the youth employment challenge and reducing poverty in Africa.

According to the International Monetary Fund, population growth on the continent means that by 2035, there will be more young people entering Africa’s workforce each year than in the rest of the globe combined.

The MasterCard Foundation also believes that in the next 12 years, the number of young people in the African labour market will increase to about 375 million.

It is for this reason that the Foundation’s Young Africa Works Strategy is geared towards ensuring that at least 30 million young people in Africa, particularly young women, secure dignified and fulfilling work in the next decade.

The HTU and DTI through its partnership will therefore be creating about 40,000 direct and indirect job opportunities through the delivery of high quality precision fabrication training, work readiness and entrepreneurship skills training for master crafts persons.

This would be attained through a Precision Quality Training Program developed by the DTI to also address the soft skills gap required by today’s industry for good job performance and business growth.

Both staff and students of HTU will also benefit from the comprehensive knowledge and essential skill sets just as DTI would, Prof. Honyenuga observed.

The CEO and Founder of DTI, Constance Swaniker who was the Guest Speaker for the first session believes that the partnership will go a long way to reduce graduate unemployment in Ghana; where the National Labour Commission estimates that unemployment levels among graduates is estimated at “a staggering 700,000 a year.”

She advised that apart from what DTI and HTU’s partnership offers which is targeted at creating 40,000 jobs, graduates and other unemployed youth should consider venturing in areas such as “sanitation, green energy, agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, industrial research and development.

Madam Swaniker who established Accents and Arts an upscale bespoke metal fabrication company six months after graduating from the university 2 decades ago, stressed that regardless of one’s degree, venturing in these areas hold limitless opportunities not only for young Ghanaians and Africans now and post Covid-19.

The overall best student who was also the valedictorian, Selassie Kelvin Massiasta and several other outstanding students were presented with various awards.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)