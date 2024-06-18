Abubakar Dazzles At GNPC Ghana Fastest Race

Hamza (2nd Left) receiving his prize

Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) student, Hamzah Abubakar, dazzled in the U-18 competition at the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 100-meter athletics event held for the Bono, Brong Ahafo and Ashanti regions at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.

He stated in a post-event interview that he aspires to be the next great sprinter in the 100 meters for Ghana in the next two years.

He is also the current Ashanti region super zonal sprints king. The next step for him is to win the overall title as GNPC Ghana Fastest Human U-18 champion at the final of final competition to be held at the University of Ghana stadium on June 29, where he will meet all the other regional winners in his category.

Founder of the Ghana Fastest Human Race project, Reks Brobby, lauded the athletes for their individual efforts.

Athletes who excelled in various received certificates, medals, and souvenirs from sponsors.

Below are the full results

U-15 – BOYS

1ST. Albert Abofla, Police Experiment School, Bono Region (12.01)

2ND. Prosper Agyemang, Police Experiment School, Bono Region (12.24)

3RD. Albert K. Yeboah, Methodist JHS, Ashanti Region (12.46)

U-15 – GIRLS

1ST. Comfort Mensah, Tanoso Ang. ‘A’ School, Ashanti Region (12.79)

2ND. Florence Dartey, Ridge Experimental School, Bono Region (12.83)

3RD. Hannah Amponsah, Bethel Club, Ashanti Region (13.23)

U-18 – BOYS

1ST. Hamzah Abubakar, OKESS, Ashanti Region (10.60)

2ND. Moses Mbila, Sandema SHS, Upper East Region (10.92)

3RD. Isaac Beniako, OKESS, Ashanti Region (11.08)

U-18 – GIRLS

1ST. Sulemana Fulera, Nana Effah JHS, Bono East Region (12.51)

2ND. Comfort Asantewaa, OKESS, Ashanti Region (12.59)

3RD. Alhassan Sadia, OKESS, Ashanti Region (12.76)

SENIORS – MALES

1ST. Sumaila Issah, Mpasatia Shs, Ashanti Region (10.67.1)

2ND. Isaac Sarfo, Better Future Club, Ashanti Region (10.67.3)

3RD. Appiah George, KNUST, Ashanti Region (10.78)

SENIORS – FEMALE

1ST. Beatrice Boakye, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (12.30)

2ND. Ibrahim Aisha, St. Louis Girls SHS, Ashanti Region (12.35)

3RD. Christiana Yeboah, Goloe Athletics Club, Ashanti Region (12.35)

From The Sports Desk