I Don’t Do Music To Prove Myself – Eno Barony

Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony, credited with a number of hit songs,has declared that she is not in the music business to showcase her rap skills to her male counterparts.

The African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) 2020 Best Female Rapper, revealed this in an interview with Lord Sly on Guide Radio‘s drive time program, Flight Time.

The rapper, whose goal is to use her music to influence constructive social change, is regarded as one of Ghana’s rising stars at the moment.

“I don’t think I have to prove anything to males. My objective is self-improvement and personal growth. I push myself all the time to become a better artiste and to go beyond my past successes,” she told Lord Sly.

She highlighted that her passion to encourage the next generation and share her life experiences is what drives her to create rap music.

The female rapper thinks that with the knowledge she has gained thus far in her career, along with her musical taste and stage presence, she will have a significant influence on the global music scene shortly.

“My life is reflected in my songs. I put my whole being into each song, making it possible for listeners to identify with my challenges and journey,” she said.

Eno talked about the difficulties she had in her early career, especially her father’s opposition to her desire to become a rapper.

She persisted in pursuing her love of music in spite of resistance and even physical abuse from her father.

Eno Barony, whose real name is Ruth Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, announced her presence in the music scene in 2014 with the release of her single, ‘Wats Ma Name’.

Later on, she recorded further songs, working with Abrewa Nana on ‘Megye Wo Boy’ in 2015.

In 2016, she recorded a single, ‘Daawa’ with Shatta Wale and also worked with hiplife rapper Kwaw Kese on a song titled ‘Gari’.

Other collaborations also featured singles ‘Touch the Body’ with Stonebwoy and ‘King of Queens’ with Medikal.

In 2017, she released a song titled ‘Juice Me’, followed by another single with Ebony Reigns, titled ‘Obiaa Ba Ny3’.

In November 2020, she won the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) award for Best Best Female Rap Act in Africa.

She also won an award at the 2021 3Music Awards to become the first female artiste in Ghana to have won the Rapper of the Year award.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke