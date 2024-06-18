Kwaisey Pee Returns With ‘Densu’

The well-known highlife artiste, Kwaisey Pee, has dropped a new song titled ‘Densu’, which features Arathejay.

The song, which features Kwaisey Pee’s trademark flair with a modern twist, is an addition to his already impressive discography.

The well-structured song explores the concept of love and its profound effects at a mid-tempo.

Kwaisey Pee displays his proficiency in his chosen industry with his smooth voice and singing abilities in this masterpiece.

His partnership with AratheJay gives the song a distinct taste.

The song, which was released onto the music scene a few days ago, hasn’t had much of an impact on social media or on certain online digital portals but currently available on YouTube.

The average Ghanaian is aware of Kwaisey Pee’s prominence in the country’s highlife music scene. Kwaisey Pee was born Akwasi Opoku to the renowned singer Agyaaku. His most recent song, though, has excellent lyrical depth.

In Densu, Kwaisey Pee, who is known for his blockbuster songs, proved that he conducted his research thoroughly enough to deliver Ghanaians exactly what they expected.

All of his songs have a live performance vibe to them, with a rich, classical orchestration feel.

Kwaisey Pee began his musical career with his father’s group before departing in 1994 to become a member of Nana Tuffour ‘s Sikadwa Band.

He later relocated to London with his father, where in 1998 the album “Nyame Ye Odo” was released. He also joined Jewel Ackah and the Butterfly Six Band.

His albums include ‘Krokro Me’, ‘Akono Yaa’, and ‘Nyane Me”, a 13-track album that included Tic Tac, Kontihene, KK Fosu, Ofori Amponsah, and his father, Agyaaku. He has recorded five albums total.

After a hiatus, he returned to the music world in December 2018 with the release of ‘Mabre’ featuring Yaa Yaa.

Among his well-known hits are ‘Ankonam Yaa’, ‘Me Hia Odo”, ‘Ku Me Preko’, and ‘Osugyani’.

By George Clifford Owusu